Atlanta health system developing 10-story outpatient facility with surgery center

Atlanta-based Grady Health System is building a 10-story facility that will house several outpatient departments, an outpatient surgery center and a rehabilitation center.

What you should know:

1. The facility will expand the health system's surgical capacity by 25 percent and clinical capacity by 45 percent.

2. The 10-story facility will be named the Correll Pavilion in honor of A.D. "Pete" Correll, who is chair emeritus of Georgia-Pacific and a civic leader. He notably secured financial backing for the project.

3. The facility is expected to open in 2022.

