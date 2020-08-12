Ascension to anchor 100-acre development — 2 surgery centers, other tenants planned

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Ascension St. Vincent's will serve as the healthcare anchor of a large mixed-use development that will span 100 acres, the Jacksonville Business Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. Ascension St. Vincent's plans to build a $115 million hospital and accompanying campus at the site.

2. The mixed-use development, titled the Fountains at St. Johns, will feature two outpatient surgery centers and several other healthcare-related tenants.

3. The original Fountains site will be developed alongside Fountains North and Fountains East, which will take up 34 acres and 43 acres, respectively.

4. Alongside Ascension, a dental group, an ophthalmology group and an ENT group have all secured spaces in the development.

5. The developer broke ground on the first phase of the development in September 2019. That phase should be completed within the next few months.

