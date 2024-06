Here are three updates on ASC activity in the South that Becker's has reported on since May 9:

1. The Biloxi (Miss.) City Council recently approved a $5 million tax increment financing plan for a medical center that will include an ASC.

2. A new ASC is under construction at a shopping center in Cookeville, Tenn.

3. Panoramic Health opened a Brandon, Fla.-based ASC in partnership with Tampa, Fla.-based Florida Kidney Physicians, the state's largest nephrology group.