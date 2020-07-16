Arizona surgery center leases new space

Paradise Valley (Ariz.) Multi-Specialty Surgery Center leased space in a medical office building in the Phoenix metropolitan area, Connect Phoenix reports.

Real estate developer JLL renovated a two-story, 27,868-square-foot building in Paradise Valley, and then leased out space to a pair of new tenants.

Clear Dermatology leased a portion of the first floor of the center, with Paradise Valley Multi-Specialty Surgery Center occupying the entire second floor. Benessair Health occupies the other half of the first floor.

