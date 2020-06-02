Anchor Health Properties opens facility housing Capital Health, Rothman Orthopaedic clinics

Anchor Health Properties opened Capital Health-Bordentown in Bordentown Township, N.J., a 78,000-square-foot facility that houses an array of healthcare properties.

1. Pennington, N.J.-based Capital Health Medical Center and Philadelphia-based Rothman Orthopaedic Institute leased space in the facility. Capital will provide primary care, pediatric and adolescent care, and women's services, while Rothman will provide specialty orthopedic care services.

2. The facility will undergo additional expansions, including an ASC and a service-line expansion, in the near future.

3. Anchor said the project is the latest development in a 17-year relationship the firm has had with Capital Health System. Anchor has developed several projects for Capital.

Anchor Health Properties senior director of construction Eric Forbes said: "This is the culmination of hard work and determination to expand quality healthcare in Bordentown. We are committed to developing projects like Capital Health-Bordentown to help improve the patient experience and make sure individuals and families receive the treatment and support they need to lead healthy and safe lives."

