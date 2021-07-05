AdventHealth eyes hospital campus with ASC in Florida

AdventHealth is looking into adding a new hospital campus that would include a surgery center and a hotel in Orlando, Fla., the Orlando Business Journal reported July 1.

The Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based health system is requesting approval to annex the unincorporated property, and the request includes adjusting the zoning to fit future development.

The development proposal, which will go before the city Aug. 17, includes a 200-bed hospital and 400,000 square feet for a medical office, rehab facility and surgery center.

AdventHealth purchased the site in 2016 for $8 million.

Here are four recent updates on AdventHealth's surgery center expansion.