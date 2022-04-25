$80M project will boost Pennsylvania health system's ambulatory surgeries 

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large
Save to MyBeckers

Lehigh Valley Health Network is building an $80 million hospital in Mahoning Township, Pa., that will expand its ambulatory surgery services, the Times News reported April 22. 

The 100,578-square-foot Lehigh Valley Hospital-Carbon, slated to open in June, will feature 20 inpatient rooms, 16 emergency rooms and 12 pre- and postanesthesia bays. 

The hospital will offer outpatient surgery, rehabilitation, diagnostic cardiology, telemedicine, an infusion center and radiology, among other services.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast