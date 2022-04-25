$80M project will boost Pennsylvania health system's ambulatory surgeries 

Lehigh Valley Health Network is building an $80 million hospital in Mahoning Township, Pa., that will expand its ambulatory surgery services, the Times News reported April 22.

The 100,578-square-foot Lehigh Valley Hospital-Carbon, slated to open in June, will feature 20 inpatient rooms, 16 emergency rooms and 12 pre- and postanesthesia bays.

The hospital will offer outpatient surgery, rehabilitation, diagnostic cardiology, telemedicine, an infusion center and radiology, among other services.