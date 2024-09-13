5 new ASCs coming to the South

Here are five ASCs and outpatient centers being planned or constructed in the South, as reported by Becker's since Aug. 21:

1. The University of Louisville (Ky.) – South Hospital in Bullitt County plans to open a new outpatient center.

2. Parker Cornea will open the Liberty Park Eye Center, an $8 million ASC planned in Vestavia Hills, Ala.

3. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is constructing a 492,000-square-foot ambulatory care facility in El Paso, Texas.

4. Bolivia, N.C.-based Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center is constructing a new ASC in Leland.

5. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is planning to construct a $25.06 million ASC.