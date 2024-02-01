4 ASCs popping up in certificate-of-need states

Here are four ASCs being developed in states that require a certificate of need for surgery centers that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 3:

1. Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health opened an ambulatory care center in Riverhead, N.Y.

2. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist broke ground on a $78 million ASC in Winston-Salem, N.C.

3. Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health is on track to open a new surgery center in Lexington, Ky., in April.

4. Bel Air-based The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announced a $260 million growth plan that includes building a new, 30,000-square-foot ASC.