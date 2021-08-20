4 ASC moves in Indiana 

Two Indiana health systems have opened or announced ASCs in the past month.

Here are four ASC moves in Indiana:

1. Cornerstone Companies acquired 12 medical office buildings and ASCs for $48.7 million, including Owensboro Dermatology ASC in Newburgh, Ind.

2. Parkview Health in Fort Wayne, Ind., is modifying a remodeling plan to include an update to an ASC.

3. Indiana University Health opened a multispecialty ASC in Fort Wayne, Ind.

4. Indiana University Health Morgan and Veteran Health Indiana are partnering to provide gastrointestinal services to veterans.