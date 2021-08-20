4 ASC moves in Indiana 

Two Indiana health systems have opened or announced ASCs in the past month.
Here are four ASC moves in Indiana:
1. Cornerstone Companies acquired 12 medical office buildings and ASCs for $48.7 million, including Owensboro Dermatology ASC in Newburgh, Ind.
2. Parkview Health in Fort Wayne, Ind., is modifying a remodeling plan to include an update to an ASC.
3. Indiana University Health opened a multispecialty ASC in Fort Wayne, Ind.
4. Indiana University Health Morgan and Veteran Health Indiana are partnering to provide gastrointestinal services to veterans.