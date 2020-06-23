33 hospitals, health systems planning new ASCs this year

Here are 33 hospitals and health systems that have opened or announced plans to open an ASC in 2020.

Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center received county approval to build an ASC on its main campus.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center plans to convert a former supermarket into an ASC for more than $15 million.

A $1 billion construction project at Willowbrook, Calif.-based Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital includes plans for a medical office building with an ASC.

UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital developed an ASC in Waterloo, Iowa.

Portland, Maine-based Northern Light Mercy Hospital is building a hospital and medical office building that will include an ASC.

Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare is seeking approval to build an 18,000-square-foot ASC.

Valley-based East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier Hospital plans to open an ASC.

An ASC and imaging center opened in Windermere, Fla. The new Summerport Surgery Center is an affiliate of Orlando (Fla.) Health.

The Albert Lea (Minn.) Healthcare Coalition plans to develop a healthcare complex through a joint venture with Clive, Iowa-based MercyOne. The complex will eventually include an ASC.

Grass Lake (Mich.) Surgery Center is set to open this fall. The ASC is a joint venture between Jackson, Mich.-based Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Brighton, Mich.-based Advanced Orthopedic Specialists.

Glendale-based Ascension Wisconsin opened a $42 million medical center in Mount Pleasant, Wis., that will eventually include an ASC.

Medford, Mass.-based Lawrence Memorial Hospital is undertaking renovations to make room for an ASC.

Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare held an open house for its Center for Orthopaedic Surgery Jan. 29.

UT Health Austin (Texas) plans to open an ASC and ophthalmology clinic this year.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health is building a $200 million, 300,000-square-foot hospital and ASC on its campus in Fleming Island, Fla.

A ribbon-cutting was recently held for the Lighthouse Surgery Center in Hartford, Conn. The ASC is part of a joint venture involving Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford.

Parkview Health System in Fort Wayne, Ind., will expand services with a new campus and ASC on the city's southwest side.

Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System broke ground on a medical office building with an ASC in Mooresville, N.C., on Jan. 10.

Eden Prairie, Minn.-based ASC operator Optum finalized a partnership with Minneapolis-based Allina Health in December, paving the way for the development of up to a dozen surgery centers in the next five years.

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center received approval from local voters to develop a medical office building and outpatient surgery center in Mayfield, Ohio.

.

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has a new ASC in Brandon, Fla.

Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) will build a $1 billion medical campus that will expand care options in Lexington.

Delphi, Ind.-based St. Elizabeth Healthcare signed a letter of intent to absorb Lawrenceburg, Ind.-based Highpoint Health.

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System plans to open a hospital in Minocqua, Wis., in July after delaying the opening in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Central Maine Healthcare in Lewiston seeks to build a $14.2 million ASC. The 20,000-square-foot facility would be in Topsham.

Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla., is seeking approval to build a hospital with a surgery center, emergency room and retail space in St. Johns County.

The newly opened Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood in the Villages, Fla., will eventually include an ASC.

The City of Chicago is giving Chicago-based Sinai Health System $7 million to build an ASC in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Froedtert Pleasant Prairie (Wis.) Hospital's surgery center expansion is open.

Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health is building a multimillion dollar care center near its main campus that will expand surgical options in the region.

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health is building a medical center in Geneseo, N.Y.

University of Maryland Shore Medical Campus at Cambridge plans to open its new medical campus with a surgery center in late 2021.

Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network opened an outpatient center in Lehighton, Pa., to offer imaging, laboratory and radiology services in the community.

More articles on surgery centers:

The 'new normal' for ASCs: 16 admins on how the pandemic will change the field forever

Dr. Thomas Vikoren: Same-day TJR 'made all the more important' by COVID-19

Indiana orthopedic practice with surgery center to open

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.