3 recent ASC proposals

Becker's ASC Review has reported on three surgery center proposals in the last two months:

1. AdventHealth is looking into adding a new hospital campus that would include a surgery center in Orlando, Fla.

2. A gastroenterologist is proposing to build a medical office and surgery center in Edina, Minn.

3. University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington filed a conceptual certificate-of-need application for an ASC on July 16. The ASC would replace an operating room that was shuttered because of air-quality issues.