2 Georgia hospitals cleared to build ASCs after years of disputes 

A Georgia certificate-of-need panel has now approved two hospitals' ASCs in Braselton after disputes dating to 2018, The Gainesville Times reported Oct. 26.

On Oct. 22, state officials reversed an earlier decision denying Northside Hospital's request to build an ASC and affirmed the approval of Northeast Georgia Health System's ASC, first approved in 2019.

There is still a chance Northeast Georgia Health System will appeal the approval of Northside's ASC and has 30 days to do so, according to The Gainesville Times.

"We are still examining the details of the decision and assessing next steps for the short term," Anthony Williamson, president of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton told The Gainesville Times.

The dispute dates to 2018, when Northside was denied a certificate of need to build an ASC in Braselton.

A year later,Northeast Georgia Health System was approved to build an ASC in Braselton, and Northside Hospital opposed the decision.

Northeast Georgia Health System's 25,000-plus-square-foot ASC will be included in a yet-to-be-built medical plaza. Its four operating rooms will focus on orthopedics, gynecology, general surgery, gynecology, endoscopy and other services.

Atlanta-based Northside Hospital's 22,500-square-foot center will feature three operating rooms and one endoscopy room.