$17.7M Illinois ASC granted CON over hospital objections

Crystal Lake-based OrthoIllinois received unanimous approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board to build a $17.7 million ASC in Elgin, according to a Dec. 16 Chicago Tribune report.

OrthoIllinois' plans to build a four-room ASC were initially denied in May, but the practice appealed the decision and made changes to the plan to meet the requirements. Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin objected, saying an ASC they had received a permit for five years ago but hadn't started building would be hurt by the OrthoIllinois facility.

But the state board refused to renew Advocate Sherman's ASC permit this year, rendering it moot in relation to OrthoIllinois' application.

"While we are disappointed in the decision, we respect the conclusion of the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board, and we will continue to invest in the health of our community," the hospital said in a statement.

"We are excited to continue our investment in this community," said Tom Stanley, MD, a partner and a spokesperson with OrthoIllinois, according to the Chicago Tribune. "We are committed to this community and increasing access to care. This approval is a huge win for this community."