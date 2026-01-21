Northwell opens $5M multispecialty center

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health’s Peconic Bay Medical Center has opened a new $5 million women’s multispecialty center in Manorville, Riverhead Local reported Jan. 21.

The 10,000-square-foot outpatient facility is located on the system’s Route 111 campus and is part of Northwell’s Katz Institute for Women’s Health. It features 15 exam rooms, two ultrasound rooms, a procedure room and an on-site lab.

The center will offer a range of services including breast surgery, cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, maternal-fetal medicine, plastic surgery and urogynecology. Northwell said fertility services are planned for future integration.