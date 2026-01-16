Arkansas system opens hand and wrist center

Jonesboro, Ark.-based St. Bernards Healthcare opened its new Hand & Wrist Center on Jan. 15, NEA Report reported Jan. 16.

The center is the first of its kind in northeast Arkansas, according to the report. Surgical procedures will be performed at St. Bernards Medical Center and the facility is being led by Safder Hasan, MD, a hand surgeon.

Dr. Hasan and his team will treat injuries and disorders affecting the hands, wrists and arms. The facility will also offer rehabilitation and post-operative hand therapy services, microsurgery and joint replacements for thumbs.