The boomer-driven ASC boom

Aging baby boomers are opening new opportunities for ASC growth.

As of 2024, 1 in 6 Americans are aged 65 and older, a share projected to rise to approximately 1 in 4 by 2035, according to a report from consulting firm Oliver Wyman. This demographic shift is driving increased demand for surgical procedures commonly performed in ASCs.

In response to this growing demand, ASCs are expanding their capacities. Many ASCs are staying open longer, adding days or building additional operating rooms to accommodate more patients.

"The biggest opportunity for growth in the ASC industry over the next five years will be addressing the baby boomers who have been and are continuing to come upon retirement age," Patrick Garman, Monongahela, Pa.-based executive administrator at the Spartan Health Surgicenter, told Becker's.

The baby boomer cohort presents specific healthcare needs, particularly in ophthalmology, gastroenterology, pain management and orthopedics, Kayla Schneeweiss-Keene, RN, ASC administrator at the Houston-based Mann Eye Institute told Becker's.

Procedures such as cataract surgeries, glaucoma treatments, corneal transplants, retina surgeries and joint replacements (hip, knee and shoulder) are expected to be increasingly lucrative for ASCs.

Mr. Garman emphasized that "most ophthalmic surgeries are profitably done in ASC settings for efficiency, safety and cost reasons." He also pointed to the "gradual and sustainable migration of orthopedic joint replacement surgery from the hospital setting to the ASC platform."

This shift is clear amid the migration from inpatient to outpatient surgical procedures. Looking ahead, outpatient surgical volumes are projected to grow by 18% by 2033, reaching approximately 109.5 million cases. ASCs are expected to see a 22% increase in case volumes over the same period.

The number of ASCs nationwide is also on the rise. As of 2024, there are over 11,000 Medicare- and non-Medicare-certified facilities across the U.S. This includes 6,179 Medicare-certified ASCs and 5,173 non-Medicare-certified ASCs.

This growth will likely continue, as hospitals, physicians and insurers continue pursuing ASC investments.