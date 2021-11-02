Surgery Partners revenue jumps 12.7% in Q3: 7 details

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners has deployed over $130 million on acquisitions to date.

Seven details from Surgery Partners' third quarter financial report released Nov. 2:

1. Revenue jumped 23.1 percent year to date and 12.7 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

2. Net loss attributable to common stockholders hit $22.9 million in the third quarter.

3. Surgery Partners has deployed over $130 million on acquisitions and $225 million on potential single-site acquisitions under letters of intent, according to CFO Tom Cowhey.

4. The company expects 2021 revenue will grow 19 percent to 21 percent more than it did in 2020, and new projects will have an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of at least $325 million.

5. Surgery Partners had 127 surgical facilities in its portfolio on Sept. 30, up from 126 at the end of the third quarter last year. Case volume was up from 126,557 in 2020 to 139,443 in the third quarter of 2021.

6. Same-facility revenue per case increased 8.3 percent in the third quarter.

7. Total joint replacement volume was up 108 percent in the third quarter.