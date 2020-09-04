Renowned surgeon Dr. Seymour Schwartz dies at 92

The founding editor of "Schwartz's Principles of Surgery" and renowned surgeon, researcher, scholar, author and advocate Seymour Schwartz, MD, died Aug. 28 in St. Louis at age 92, according to the New York Times.

Dr. Schwartz was a prolific surgeon and scholar, most noted for editing the original "Principles of Surgery" in 1969, as well as seven subsequent versions. The textbook was later renamed "Schwartz's Principles of Surgery" in his honor.

Dr. Schwartz also edited Contemporary Surgery for 28 years, Yearbook of Surgery for 22 years and the Journal of the American College of Surgeons for 10 years.

He retired from practicing surgery when he turned 72, but continued to teach, write and lecture. He lived in Pittsford, N.Y., and was a professor at the University of Rochester, N.Y.

Dr. Schwartz is survived by his three sons, his sister and several grandchildren.

