Why ASCs need physician leadership 

Effective ASC leadership is defined by who holds a seat at the table — and where accountabilities lie.

In healthcare overall, physicians and other clinicians do not always have the strongest voice when it comes to administrative- and governance-focused decision-making. But as procedures continue to shift to the outpatient setting and practices evaluate new ownership models, physicians may have more opportunities to shape long-term outcomes and operations at their facility.

Two ASC leaders recently joined Becker’s to share their perspectives on where physician leadership makes the biggest difference at ASCs.

Editor’s note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length:

Beth Hoy. Administrator of New Tampa Surgery Center (Wesley Chapel, Fla.): Our medical director actively participates in the quality management meetings, which report directly to the board of directors. This structure provides an important link between frontline staff, leadership and the governing body. It allows staff input and operational insights to be elevated through the [quality management] process, ensuring concerns, ideas and performance outcomes are both heard and considered at the board level.

Teresa Tam, MD. Minimally Invasive Gynecological Surgeon and Owner of All for Women Healthcare (Chicago): In our setting, physicians do hold formal leadership roles — and that has made a real difference in both culture and outcomes. As a private practitioner, I’ve seen that when surgeons are involved in governance and operational decisions, quality and efficiency stay front and center. Autonomy matters. When clinicians help shape decisions, there’s greater accountability and a clearer focus on patient care, while still maintaining financial sustainability and responsibility.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.