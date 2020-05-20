New York hospital turns to surgical navigators to quell patient fears during COVID-19

Oswego (N.Y.) Health is employing a team of surgical navigators to assist patients returning to the hospital for elective procedures, NNY 360 reports.

Three things to know:

1. Patients will meet a navigator in the parking lot of the Surgery Center at Oswego Hospital before their procedure.

2. The navigator will guide the patient through the center to undergo the procedure and will update the patient's family whenever appropriate.

3. The health system brought the navigators on board to keep patients and their loved ones at ease as the hospital restarts its elective surgery program during COVID-19.

