New Jersey ASC organization elects 3 board members: 4 things to know
The New Jersey Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers elected three members to its board of directors, according to a July 15 announcement.
Four things to know:
1. The newly elected members are:
- Bonnie Brady Lavoie, RN, West Morris Surgery Center (Succasunna, N.J.)
- Joan McKibben, BSN, RN, Ambulatory Surgical Center of Somerset (Somerville, N.J.)
- Caroline Ivanovski-Hauser, Bergen-Passaic Eye Surgery Center (Fair Lawn, N.J.)
2. Ms. Ivanovski-Hauser will also serve as NJAASC's treasurer.
3. Ms. Lavoie, Ms. McKibben and Ms. Ivanovski-Hauser join the following board members:
NJAASC President Jeff Shanton, Journal Square Surgical Center (Jersey City, N.J.)
- NJAASC Past President Andrew Weiss, Summit Surgical Center (Voorhees, N.J.)
- NJAASC Secretary Sheila McAteer, Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.)
- Melissa Bushnell, AtlantiCare Surgery Center (Egg Harbor Township, N.J.)
- Sharon Gelardi, RN, The Gastro Surgi Center of New Jersey (Mountainside)
- Michael Graziano, Clifton (N.J.) Surgery Center
- Meg Stagliano, RN, RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.)
4. The board of directors will serve NJAASC as it guides ASCs through the COVID-19 crisis, serving as a liaison to the New Jersey Department of Health and working to advance industry interests statewide.
