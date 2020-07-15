New Jersey ASC organization elects 3 board members: 4 things to know

The New Jersey Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers elected three members to its board of directors, according to a July 15 announcement.

Four things to know:

1. The newly elected members are:

Bonnie Brady Lavoie, RN, West Morris Surgery Center (Succasunna, N.J.)

Joan McKibben, BSN, RN, Ambulatory Surgical Center of Somerset (Somerville, N.J.)

Caroline Ivanovski-Hauser, Bergen-Passaic Eye Surgery Center (Fair Lawn, N.J.)

2. Ms. Ivanovski-Hauser will also serve as NJAASC's treasurer.

3. Ms. Lavoie, Ms. McKibben and Ms. Ivanovski-Hauser join the following board members:

NJAASC President Jeff Shanton, Journal Square Surgical Center (Jersey City, N.J.)

NJAASC Past President Andrew Weiss, Summit Surgical Center (Voorhees, N.J.)

NJAASC Secretary Sheila McAteer, Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.)

Melissa Bushnell, AtlantiCare Surgery Center (Egg Harbor Township, N.J.)

Sharon Gelardi, RN, The Gastro Surgi Center of New Jersey (Mountainside)

Michael Graziano, Clifton (N.J.) Surgery Center

Meg Stagliano, RN, RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.)

4. The board of directors will serve NJAASC as it guides ASCs through the COVID-19 crisis, serving as a liaison to the New Jersey Department of Health and working to advance industry interests statewide.

