Missouri ASC celebrates 20th anniversary

Hannibal-based Northeast Missouri Ambulatory Surgery Center celebrated its 20th anniversary July 8, the Hannibal Courier-Post reports.

What you should know:

1. The ASC performed its first surgery July 10, 2000.

2. The center averages around 4,000 procedures annually.

3. Thirty-three employees and 25 physicians are now on staff.

4. The ASC was accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care in 2002.

