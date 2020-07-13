Missouri ASC celebrates 20th anniversary
Hannibal-based Northeast Missouri Ambulatory Surgery Center celebrated its 20th anniversary July 8, the Hannibal Courier-Post reports.
What you should know:
1. The ASC performed its first surgery July 10, 2000.
2. The center averages around 4,000 procedures annually.
3. Thirty-three employees and 25 physicians are now on staff.
4. The ASC was accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care in 2002.
