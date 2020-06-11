Mississippi ASC brings in surgical tech trainees — 3 things to know

Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center's outpatient surgery facility is now an approved training site for Raymond, Miss.-based Hinds Community College, the Jackson-based practice announced June 11.

Three things to know:



1. The Flowood, Miss., surgery center will serve as a training site for the college's surgical technologist externship.



2. The surgery center brought in its first group of surgical tech trainees June 2.



3. Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center has trained University of Mississippi Medical Center orthopedic residents in specialties including joint replacement, sports medicine and spine care since 2012.



"We are honored to be a part of preparing more students for their futures in the medical industry," the practice said in a LinkedIn post. "Expert education and training opportunities have been a part of MSMOC from the beginning, and the ability to train others is a true reflection of the quality of our organization and our staff."

