How Comprehensive Surgical Care's CMO handles staff burnout amid growth

Comprehensive Surgical Care is planning an ambitious 20-ASC, $125 million expansion, but the company's CMO has a well-developed strategy to avoid staff burnout

CMO Joel Rainwater, MD, spoke to Becker's ASC Review on how he handles staff burnout, which he said is one of the biggest threats to ASCs.

Question: What is the biggest internal threat to ASCs?

Dr. Joel Rainwater: I’m always mindful of staff burnout. We have tasked ourselves to provide the highest level of care while delivering on our value-based proposition to payers. More is expected of the staff than in a traditional delivery system where they charge a significant percentage more, with redundant staff and reduced individual responsibilities.

In response to this concern, we focus on providing a supportive environment with a collegial atmosphere to encourage staff engagement. Team-building events and bonuses also contribute to a positive workplace. We focus on the importance of acknowledging hard work and commitment, in addition to the value of saying “thank you."