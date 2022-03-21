Exec pay exceeds $100K for half of ASCs

Half of ASC administrators and directors earn six-figure salaries, with administrators in the South earning the most, according to OR Manager's 2021 career salary survey.

The percentage of administrators making at least $100,000 dropped from 59 percent in 2020 to 51 percent last year, despite the competitive job market.

ASC leaders with the administrator or director titles earn on average $100,000 to $119,999 per year while nurse managers overseeing ASC operations earn $90,000 to $99,999. At the top of the payscale, around 6 percent of administrators earn $150,000, down from 11 percent in 2020. Three percent of ASC administrators earn $200,000 or more, down from 7 percent in 2020.

Administrators in the Northeast, Midwest and West earned $100,000 to $119,999, while in the South the average annual salary for administrators was $120,000 to $149,000, according to the report. At the bottom end of the pay spectrum, around 12 percent of ASC administrators reported earning less than $80,000.

The report also noted ASC administrators supervise an average team of 32 full-time equivalents, including 26 employees with clinical roles. A quarter of the respondents said their operating budget was above $5 million.

There are more than 300 open ASC administrator jobs listed on ZipRecruiter, with the national average salary starting at $94,759, although the salary range goes as high as $146,000, depending on location.

The market is competitive for nursing talent at ASCs right now, and could become more competitive for administrators as well if more leaders decide to make moves. The Wall Street Journal reported that nationally, women who switched jobs in the last two years saw their total compensation jump 30 percent.