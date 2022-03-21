Women's pay climbs 30% after switching jobs

Wages increased 4.4 percent for women in February, marking the sixth consecutive month of increases and outpacing the wage jump for men, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Women who change jobs are also in line for a wage increase, reaping the benefits of a tight labor market. Women who switched jobs in the last two years are receiving a compensation package including salary and bonuses that bumped up their earnings by more than 30 percent on average, according to the report.

The high wage growth for women workers in the last few months has done little to close the wage gap between men and women, however. Over the same time period, men switching jobs typically receive a pay package of around 28 percent higher compensation than their previous role.

The salary for ASC administrators has become more competitive in recent months, with women often hired to head surgery centers across the U.S. The job openings on ZipRecruiter have an average ASC administrator annual salary of $94,795, with the typical range being $77,000 to $110,000 depending on skill and location. Cities where ASC administrators are being offered top dollar include San Jose, Calif., Oakland, Calif., and Tanaina and Wasilla, Alaska.

Women returning to the workforce prize good pay and health insurance as well as flexible hours and job security. Around 70 percent of women say they don't have job security with their current employers, according to a report from the Institute for Women's Policy Research.