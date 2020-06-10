Envision director leads coalition backing Florida Senate candidate

A regional director for Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare is leading a healthcare coalition in support of former Florida Rep. Jason Brodeur's Senate bid, according to FLAPOL.

Three details:

1. The 13-member group is called Healthcare Professionals for Jason Brodeur.

2. Its chair is Charles Chase, DO, Envision's regional ambulatory medical director and the Orange County Medical Society's president elect.

3. Mr. Brodeur, a Republican, is running against five Democrats for the Senate District 9 seat, which covers Seminole County and parts of southern Volusia County in Florida.

