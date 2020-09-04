Dr. Evgeny Krynetskiy clinches excellence designation — 3 highlights

Two years after performing his first Lapiplasty bunion surgery at Naples, Fla.-based Seaside Surgery Center, Evgeny Krynetskiy, MD, was awarded the "Center of Excellence" designation by Treace Medical Concepts.

Three things to know:

1. Dr. Krynetskiy's advanced status was announced Sept. 3.

2. Dr. Krynetskiy, a foot and ankle surgeon, is one of two orthopedic surgeons in Southwest Florida to receive the designation.

3. Treace Medical's Lapiplasty procedure was developed to facilitate precise repositioning of misaligned bone and correct all three dimensions of bunion deformity.

