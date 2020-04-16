ASCA going digital with 2020 conference

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association is taking its annual conference online this year due to safety concerns, the organization announced April 15.

The virtual event is scheduled to take place July 9-10. Registrants can participate in live, interactive breakout sessions; hear featured speakers; watch presentation recordings; and network digitally.

ASCA's conference will also feature a virtual exposition hall, facilitating one-on-one meetings with exhibitors. It was moved online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An updated agenda and further details will be released in advance. Click here for registration.

More articles on surgery centers:

Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever

3 ASC nurses join COVID-19 front lines in New York

4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.