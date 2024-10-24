Are the 5 richest physician billionaires self-made?

All five of the country's richest physicians are self made to some degree, according to Forbes.

Editor's note: Net worth is accurate as of Oct. 24.

Thomas Frist Jr., MD

Net worth: $31.8 billion

Self-made score: 7, meaning he is largely self-made but got a head start from wealthy parents.

Dr. Frist co-founded HCA Healthcare alongside his father in 1968.

Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD

Net worth: $6.5 billion

Self-made score: 9, meaning he came from a working-class background and rose from little to nothing.

Dr. Soon-Shiong developed pancreatic cancer drug Abraxane and later sold his companies — Abraxis in 2010 and American Pharmaceutical in 2008, for a total of $9.1 billion.

Leonard Schleifer, MD, PhD

Net worth: $3.3 billion

Self-made score: 8, meaning he's a self-made entrepreneur who came from a middle-class or upper middle-class background.

Dr. Schleifer is the co-founder and CEO of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company he helped establish in 1988.

4. August Troendle, MD

Net worth: $2.7 billion

Self-made score: None listed, but noted as self-made

Dr. Troendle is the president, CEO and founder of clinical research company Medpace and owns about 24% of the stock.

5. George Yancopoulos, MD

Net worth: $2 billion

Self-made score: None listed, but noted as self-made

Dr. Yancopoulos is the co-founder, president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.