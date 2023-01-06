Administrator of the Week: Ann Fosness, a 30-year healthcare professional

Ann Fosness, administrator of Lakewalk Surgery Center in Duluth, Minn., is Becker's ASC Administrator of the Week.

Ms. Fosness has more than 30 years of healthcare experience and has served in her current role since June 2017. Previously, she spent more than 17 years at Essentia Health's Virginia, Minn., location, where she started as a nurse and rose through the ranks to become its nursing director, according to her LinkedIn page.

She also serves on the board of directors of the Minnesota Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.