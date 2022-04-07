10 administrators to know

Here are 10 ASC administrators to know:

1. Bret Hoffman is the administrator of Northwell Health's Digestive Health Center in Huntington, N.Y., where he has served since November 2021. According to colleagues, Mr. Hoffman has "revolutionized the culture" of the center and increased block utilization and efficiency.

2. Lisa Cross-Foster is the administrator of Midtown Surgical Center in Denver, where she has served since March 1995. She recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review about what she would do differently if given the chance to go back to January 2020.

3. Suzanne McCarthy is the administrator of Methodist Germantown (Tenn.) Surgery Center. Her center was Newsweek's No. 1 ASC in Tennessee in 2021.

4. Amy Noble is the practice administrator of the Center for Pain Control and Wyomissing Surgical Services, both in Wyomissing, Pa., where she has served since September 2021. She recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review about what she would do differently if given the chance to go back to January 2020.

5. Janet Carlson, RN, is the administrator and CEO of Surgery Center at Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery in Columbia (S.C.), where she has served since March 2018. Her center was Newsweek's No. 1 ASC in South Carolina in 2021.

6. Ann Fosness is the administrator of Lakewalk Surgery Center in Duluth, Minn., where she has served since June 2017. She also serves on the board of directors of the Minnesota Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

7. Carolyn Giglio is the administrator of Wills Surgery Center of Northeast Philadelphia, where she has served since May 2004. Her center was Newsweek's No. 1 ASC in Pennsylvania inr 2021.

8. Jamie Wrenshall-Ridout is the administrator of Capital City Surgery Center in Raleigh, N.C., where she has served since August 2015. Her center was Newsweek's No. 1 ASC in North Carolina for 2021.

9. Amy Robertson, RN, is the administrator of St. Dominic Ambulatory Surgery Center in Jackson, Miss. Her center was Newsweek's No. 1 ASC in Mississippi for 2021.

10. Garret Hilgendorf is the administrator of Mankato (Minn.) Surgery Center, where he has worked since 2017. He took over as administrator in 2021. He also serves on the board of directors of the Minnesota Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.