7 physician fraud suits in 3 weeks 

Here are seven physician fraud suits Becker's has reported on in the last 3 weeks

1. Metairie, La.-based physician Alex Glotser, MD, was charged with defrauding Medicare of $5.6 million in medically unnecessary equipment and genetic testing.

2. Brian Hyatt, MD, former head of Arkansas' state medical board, was arrested for an alleged Medicaid fraud scheme. Dr. Hyatt allegedly billed Medicaid for the most expensive billing codes while running the behavioral health unit even though he was rarely onsite at the facility.

3. Michael Hochman, MD, an ophthalmologist in Laredo, Texas, was indicted for healthcare fraud and money laundering — allegedly falsely diagnosing patients with various ophthalmologic diseases and degenerative eye conditions.

4. Newport Beach, Calif.-based ENT Anthony Hao Dinh, DO, was charged for role in defrauding a federal COVID-19 program for uninsured patients of more than $153 million.

5. Charlotte, N.C.-based Sudipta Mazumder, MD, was found guilty for her role in a medical equipment scheme that defrauded federal benefits programs of more than $5 million.

6. A Houston-based physician and two pharmacists were charged in a 13-count indictment for their roles in a $170 million healthcare fraud and kickback scheme. Shalondria Simpson, PharmD, a pharmacist who owned and operated two Houston pharmacies, allegedly worked with her twin sister, physician Lashondria Simpson-Camp, MD, to refer prescriptions in exchange for kickbacks and bribes.

7. New York-based physician Arun Arora, MD, will pay $1.3 million to settle claims he violated the False Claims Act.