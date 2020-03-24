5 actions ASCs can take during the pandemic standstill

A number of ASCs have closed or suspended elective procedures as the COVID-19 pandemic continues upending day-to-day life for Americans.

Life will eventually resume as normal, according to One Medical Passport, but the company shared actions surgery centers can take in the meantime:

1. Ensure that staff members have advanced cardiovascular life support certification, as well as pediatric advanced life support certification when applicable.

2. Deep clean every nook and cranny of the surgery center, including curtains in the preoperative and postanesthesia care unit spaces.

3. Take time to complete any necessary facility repairs that might have gotten pushed to the backburner.

4. Have maintenance performed on endoscopes, colonoscopes, microscopes, anesthesia machines or other equipment under a maintenance contract.

5. Perform maintenance on electrical systems, backup generators and other facility systems.

