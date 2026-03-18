What hospitals get wrong about ASCs

Hospitals have long viewed ASCs as rivals poaching their most profitable cases, but some physicians and administrators say that “us versus them” framing misses the bigger picture and hurts everyone involved.

As ASCs expand in number and clinical scope, industry leaders say hospitals’ outdated perceptions about the setting could have consequences for the broader surgical ecosystem.. From assumptions about care quality to overlooked operational advantages, these are the most stubborn myths four ASC leaders told Becker’s hospitals would do well to shed.

Editor’s note: Responses have been edited lightly for clarity and length.

Question: What’s the biggest misconception hospitals still have about ASCs?

Megan Friedman, DO. Chair and Medical Director at Pacific Coast Anesthesia Consultants (Los Angeles): One misconception is that ASCs simply pull profitable cases away from hospitals. In reality, they are often part of the same surgical ecosystem. Surgeons frequently operate in both settings, and ASCs allow lower acuity procedures to be done in an environment built for efficiency and patient convenience. When structured well, ASCs actually relieve pressure on hospital OR capacity so hospitals can focus on higher acuity care.

Michelle Kastler, RN. Nurse Administrator and Credentialing Coordinator at Four Peaks Surgery Center (Sun City, Ariz.): The biggest misconception hospitals have about ASCs is that they provide lower quality care.

Earl Kilbride, MD. Orthopedic Surgeon at Austin (Texas) Orthopedic Institute: The biggest misconception is that ASCs are strictly hospital competition. There’s no reason a healthy young patient should not go to an ASC for an approved procedure. It saves the entire system money and the outcomes are at least as good. They are complementary to each other and should be treated like that moving forward.

Leiv Takle Jr., MD. CEO of Takle Eye Group (Locust Grove, Ga.): The biggest misconception is that ASCs are simply “lower-cost surgical sites.” In reality, they are often higher-efficiency clinical environments. Physician-led ASCs streamline care, reduce bureaucracy, and align incentives around quality and outcomes. Hospitals tend to underestimate how much operational efficiency and physician ownership drive both quality and patient satisfaction in the ASC setting.