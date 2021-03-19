3 tips for emerging healthcare leaders

Nancy Daoust, chief ambulatory officer at State University of New York Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, joined "Becker's Spine & Orthopedics Podcast" to give crucial advice for emerging leaders and discuss challenges facing the ambulatory setting during COVID-19.

Here is an excerpt from the podcast. Click here to download the full episode.

Question: What are three pieces of advice that you would give to emerging leaders?

Nancy Daoust: The first would be to understand what your authentic leadership style is and what feels right for you as a leader. You obviously are interacting with leaders throughout your day — you can be assessing what type of characteristics or traits those leaders have that feel natural for you. What are the things that keep you motivated? What are the things that are exciting to learn about? That's an ongoing process.

The second recommendation is to network with as many peers as you can — up and down the horizontal structure, and back and forth on the vertical structure. Your networking is going to be a key piece for success in developing your leadership career track. It's also a great way to try out certain leadership skills with your own peers.

Then lastly, I would recommend anybody who is emerging to seek out a mentor. Purposefully seek out somebody who is very different from yourself — someone with a diverse background, or someone who comes from a completely different reference or lens than your own. It's also important to act as a mentor to others — to take on students who need to do internships. Always be willing to put up your hand in the organization.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.