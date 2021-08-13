3 things to know about the top-paid CEOs at ASCs, medical practice chains

Three of the five highest paid CEOs at ASCs and medical practice chains received degrees from Harvard.

AFL-CIO ranked the highest-paid CEOs from S&P 500 and Russell 3000 companies for a report on the highest-paid executives for healthcare organizations in 2020.

Here are the highest paid CEOs at publicly traded medical practice and ASC chains:

Mike Pykosz is the chair and CEO of Chicago-based Oak Street Health, where he has served since 2013. According to AFL-CIO, he earns $73.5 million a year.

Before joining Oak Street Health, he served as principal of Boston Consulting Group, where he worked on healthcare client projects. Mr. Pykosz received a law degree from Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard Law School. In collaboration with two Boston consulting colleagues, Mr. Pykosz started a clinic for seniors in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood.

Javier Rodriguez is the CEO of Denver-based DaVita. According to AFL-CIO, he earns $73.4 million a year.

Since joining DaVita in 1998, he has served in kidney care operations and payer contracting. Before DaVita, he worked in finance for Baxter Healthcare Corporation. Mr. Rodriguez received his MBA from Harvard University and participated in the Stanford (Calif.) University Graduate School of Business's executive program.

Samuel Hazen is the CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. According to AFL-CIO, he earns $30.4 million a year.

Mr. Hazen was named CEO in 2019 after serving as president and COO since 2016. Mr. Hazen is a 38-year veteran of HCA Healthcare, also serving as president of operations and president of HCA Healthcare’s Western Group. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Nashville Health Care Council, Federation of American Hospitals and the HCA Healthcare Foundation.

Ronald Rittenmeyer is the current CEO and executive chair of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. According to AFL-CIO, he earns $16.7 million a year.

Mr. Rittenmeyer will step down as CEO Sept. 1, succeeded by Tenet Healthcare COO Saum Sutaria, MD. Mr. Rittenmeyer will continue as the company's executive chair through 2022. He previously held multiple leadership roles for an information technology services provider, private equity firm, health solutions company, waste management company, and global business process outsourcing and credit recovery company. Mr. Rittenmeyer also currently serves on the boards of IQVIA Holdings, Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University in Dallas and the Church of Incarnation in Dallas.

Eric Evans is the CEO and director of Brentwood, Tenn-based Surgery Partners, where he has served since January 2020. According to AFL-CIO, he earns $3.5 million a year.