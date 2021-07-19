5 highest-paid CEOs of ASC, medical practice chains

AFL-CIO ranked the highest-paid CEOs from S&P 500 and Rusell 3,000 companies to develop a report on the highest-paid top executives for healthcare organizations in 2020.

Here are the highest paid CEOs at publicly traded medical practice and ASC chains:

1. Mike Pykosz. CEO of Oak Street Health (Chicago): $73.5 million

2. Javier Rodriguez. CEO of DaVita (Denver): $73.4 million

3. Samuel Hazen. CEO of HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): $30.4 million

4. Ronald Rittenmeyer: CEO of Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): $16.7 million

5. Eric Evans. CEO of Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.): $3.5 million