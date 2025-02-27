3 physicians pioneering new procedures

Here are three physicians pushing their practice to new heights in 2025, as reported by Becker's:

Prabhleen Chahal, MD: Dr. Chahal became the first practitioner in Texas to be named a master endoscopist by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. Dr. Chahal is the Steven Schenker distinguished professor in medicine and chief of the division of gastroenterology and human nutrition in the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

David Weintritt, MD, and Alex Mesbahi, MD: Dr. Weintritt, a breast surgeon at Alexandria-based Virginia Cancer Specialists and Dr. Mesbahi, a plastic surgeon in McLean, Va., are collaborating in the operating room to improve breast neurotization after mastectomies.

A key point in educating other physicians on the procedure has been the concept of protective sensation — the ability for patients to feel pain and pull away from harmful situations —- and its value to patients' long-term well-being and safety.

"Everyone can identify with the importance of a patient being able to protect themselves, and that's where it's a little bit easier to convey to people who are hesitant," Dr. Mesbahi said.