10 ASC administrators to know + their thoughts on the ASC industry

From industry threats to handling expansion, these 10 administrators recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review about their thoughts on the ASC industry.

Here are 10 administrators to know:

1. Tracy Helmer, BSN, RN, is the administrator of Seven Hills ASC in Las Vegas, a multispecialty ASC with a catheterization lab.

Here are his thoughts on the biggest internal threats to ASCs:

"One thing that can be an internally originated threat to an ASC is a term I call economic ignorance. This is a phenomenon where staff are not always aware of the financial needs for efficiency and prudent use of supplies, implants, etc. required to keep the ASC profitable in an environment where reimbursement is so much lower."

2. Trudy Wiig, RN, is the administrator of Los Angeles-based Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center, an affiliate of Cedars Sinai, where she has served for over two years.

Here are her thoughts on the biggest threats to ASCs:

"Only forward-thinking health systems will position themselves to capitalize on the partner ASC benefits and prepare for this out-migration despite the short-term pain."

3. Christina Holloway, RN, is the administrator of Ambulatory Surgery Center of Bala Cynwyd (Pa.).

Here are her thoughts on restructuring her center post-COVID-19:

"Utilizing [reconstruction] to reformat needed policy/procedures, as well as review opportunities to improve new hire orientation, has allowed staff at all levels to become a part of a strategic plan that is difficult to devote time and attention to in times of high volume."

4. Valerie Thiele, RN, CASC, is the administrator of Madison Street Surgery Center in Denver, Colo., where she has served for 10 years.

Here are her thoughts on the biggest threats to ASCs:

"Our biggest threat currently is maintaining adequate staffing levels and recruitment of new talent. Once a registered nurse leaves the company, replacing the talent is extremely challenging."

5. David Horace is the administrator and owner of Bel-Clair Surgical Center in Belleville, Ill., where he has served for more than 28 years.

Here are his thoughts on outpatient migration:

"The elimination of the inpatient-only list should allow for many more cases to be performed in the ASC setting, but that freedom to do more cases cannot be abused by allowing patients who are at higher risk to be performed in an inappropriate setting."

6. Stefanie Moertz is the administrator for Los Angeles-based DOCS Surgical Hospital, where she has served for more than five years.

Here are her thoughts on handling ASC expansion:

"DOCS Surgical Hospital's biggest challenge right now is keeping up with the rapid growth and expansion of our ASC and surgical hospital, while maintaining our culture of high-quality patient care partnered with cutting-edge technology."

7. Jed LaPlante is the administrator of Center for Special Surgery in Fargo, N.D., where he has served for more than six years.

Here are his thoughts on handling staffing shortages:

"Your focus has to be to differentiate ourselves on culture and remain competitive on compensation and benefits."

8. Suzanne Corwin, RN, BSN, is the administrator of Novant Health Brunswick Endoscopy Center in Supply, N.C., Brunswick County's first freestanding outpatient endoscopy center.

Here's what she's most proud of in the past year:

"I am most proud of serving our patients and team members and creating a culture of safety and patient centeredness while managing the high patient and provider satisfaction score."

9. Ashlie Cramer, RN, is the clinical administrator of Lakewood Ranch Surgical Suites in Sarasota, Fla., which offers minimally invasive, robotic and open procedures.

Here are her thoughts on handling expansion and supply chain:

"I am addressing this issue by continual communication with the construction team, vendors and potential new staff that will be hired upon occupancy. Organization and time management are top priorities."

10. Ramona Robinson is the administrator of Tresanti Surgical Center in San Ramon, Calif., which is accredited by the Accreditation Association of Ambulatory Health Care.

Here is what she's most proud of in the past year:

"Everyday I feel that I am winning as I witness the smiles and the laughter of our patients as they leave the facility. Who knew that a surgery center could spread so much joy and make so many lives better. So the short answer is, I am most proud to be a part of this team!"