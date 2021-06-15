Balancing rapid growth and patient care: Q&A with Stefanie Moertz

Los Angeles-based DOCS Surgical Hospital is investing in employee retention and medical equipment in response to the growth the ASC has experienced in the past year.

Administrator Stefanie Moertz, RN, spoke with Becker's ASC Review about how DOCS Surgical Hospital is approaching the expansion while maintaining high-quality patient care.

Question: What is the biggest challenge your center is currently facing, and how are you addressing that issue?

Stefanie Moertz: DOCS Surgical Hospital's biggest challenge right now is keeping up with the rapid growth and expansion of our ASC and surgical hospital, while maintaining our culture of high-quality patient care partnered with cutting-edge technology.

To address these growing pains we are investing in employee retention, satisfaction and training, in addition to acquiring the most advanced medical equipment available to increase patient safety and improve operating room efficiencies.