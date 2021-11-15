Here are 10 ASC administrators to know:

1. Barry Dison is administrator of Advanced Surgical Care of Baton Rouge, La., where he has served for more than eight years, according to his LinkedIn. He recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review about ways that ASCs can recruit physician talent.

2. Wende Dixon, RN, is administrator and clinical director of Mohawk Valley Endoscopy Center in Utica, N.Y. She also serves on the board of directors of the New York State Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

3. Barbara Draves is administrator for The Surgery Center in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, and The Surgery Center Pearl in Cleveland. She also serves as the chair of the Ohio Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

3. Amie Henrichs, RN, is the executive director at UnaSource Surgery Center in Troy, Mich. According to her staff, the center has experienced "tremendous growth" due to Ms. Henrich's "dedication, leadership and innovation."

4. Kim Esteph is administrator of Orthopedic ONE Surgery Center at Easton (Ohio), where she has served for almost six years, according to her LinkedIn. She also is on the Ohio Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers' board of trustees.

5. Katie Carlson, RN, is administrator of Rush SurgiCenter in Chicago, where she has served for more than three years, according to her LinkedIn. She recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review about ways that ASCs can recruit physician talent.

6. Guen Kaffenberger is administrator of Danbury (Conn.) Surgical Center, where she has served for more than nine years, according to her LinkedIn. Ms. Kaffenberger also is on the board of directors for the Connecticut Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

7. Sean Barnard is administrator of Idaho SurgiCenter in Pocatello, where he has served for almost two years, according to his LinkedIn. He recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review about how his center is recovering from COVID-19.

8. Melissa Weik is executive administrator of North Pointe Surgery Center in Lancaster, Pa., where she has served for more than 13 years, according to her LinkedIn. She also serves as director of the Pennsylvania Ambulatory Surgery Association.

9. JoAnn Vecchio is administrator of Ambulatory Surgery Center of Western New York in Amherst, where he has served for more than 20 years. She recently joined "Becker's ASC Review Podcast" to discuss how ASCs are keeping up in a competitive job market.

10. Eileen O'Brien RN, is administrator of Orthopaedic and Specialty Surgery Center in Danbury, Conn., where she has served for more than two years, according to her LinkedIn. The multispecialty center offers spine, urology, orthopedics, ENT, podiatry and plastic surgery services.