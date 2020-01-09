Texas hospital installs VP to oversee surgery center, ancillary services — 5 details

Fort Worth-based Texas Health Huguley Hospital installed Sean Lemon as vice president of ancillary services Jan. 5.

Five details:

1. In his new role, Mr. Lemon will oversee departmental operations for the Texas Health Huguley Surgery Center in Burleson, as well as community wellness, nutrition, occupational medicine, laboratory, radiology and therapy services.

2. Mr. Lemon will also have oversight of the human resources and marketing at the hospital.

3. Mr. Lemon was previously director of strategic planning for AdventHealth's multistate division in Orlando, Fla.

4. Mr. Lemon joined Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, which operates Texas Health Huguley Hospital, in 2011.

5. At AdventHealth, his titles included physician liaison for neuroscience, orthopedics and sports medicine, and assistant director of neuroscience for AdventHealth Central Florida.

"After many positive years of working with the Texas Health Huguley leadership team on strategic planning, this move was an easy decision," Mr. Lemon said in a press release.

More articles on leadership:

3 key management strategies for ASC leaders

Former surgery center leader appointed president of physician group — 4 insights

California ASC using cataract surgery lens previously offered only in Europe

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.