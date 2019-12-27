Former surgery center leader appointed president of physician group — 4 insights

James Craven, MD, was named president of Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group, The Advocate reports.

What you should know:

1. Dr. Craven has been a practicing vascular surgeon since 2003. He worked at a private practice in New Orleans and then transitioned to CVT Surgical Center in Baton Rouge.

2. He joined Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Vascular Surgery.

3. Our Lady of the Lake has more than 500 practicing physician members.

4. Dr. Craven joined LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. He completed a residency and fellowship at New Orleans-based LSU Health Sciences Center.

