3 key management strategies for ASC leaders

ASC software developer Simplify ASC offers key management strategies and tips for administrators:

1. Get used to the ASC environment. New administrators with backgrounds in hospital leadership may need to take some time to acclimate to the streamlined, team-based nature of ASC operations and the reality of having to wear multiple hats that comes with the role. Flexibility and time management are key to running an ASC well.

2. Develop a monitoring system. Having a system set up to improve quality reporting and case costing can help new ASC leaders keep an eye on changing reimbursement.

3. Take advantage of CMS reimbursement for knee replacements. With CMS announcing it will pay for total knee replacements in ASCs this year, ASC administrators should look for a physician leader with experience performing total knees in ASCs. Coordinating with billing departments to secure reimbursement for total knees should also be a priority for administrators heading into 2020.

More articles on leadership:

Former surgery center leader appointed president of physician group — 4 insights

California ASC using cataract surgery lens previously offered only in Europe

Regent strengthens leadership team with new VP of business development

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.