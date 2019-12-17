California ASC using cataract surgery lens previously offered only in Europe

Surgeons at the Sierra Ambulatory Surgery Center in Grass Valley, Calif., are now performing cataract surgery using the PanOptix lens, according to local news source the Union.



The FDA approved the PanOptix lens in August. The lens allows patients to see objects at near, far and intermediate distances in a number of lighting conditions. Previously, surgery with the lens was offered only in Europe.

"Other lenses are good for distance and intermediate vision, but lack the near reading distance," Cheri Leng, MD, an ophthalmologist at Sierra Ambulatory Surgery Center said. “My patients say they discover they don’t need glasses for anything. They can read, drive, work at their computer or use their phone up close. Patients love this new lens, and I’m enjoying having the option for patients.”

