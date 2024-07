Sunnyvale-based Texas Digestive Disease Consultants has added gastrointestinal disease specialist Charles McDaniel, MD.

Dr. McDaniel specializes in Barrett’s esophagus, liver disease, hepatology and inflammatory bowel disease, according to a July 8 press release.

Texas Digestive Disease Consultants is an affiliate of GI Alliance, a large-scale GI management services organization that supports more than 300 practice affiliates and over 900 providers.