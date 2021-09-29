Micro-Tech, EvoEndo partner to distribute endoscopy system

Ariana Portalatin -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Medical supply company Micro-Tech will distribute EvoEndo's single-use endoscopy system, the companies said Sept. 23.

EvoEndo's system uses a single-use, flexible gastroscope and provides virtual reality entertainment for patients to allow the procedure to be performed without anesthesia or sedation.

Distribution will begin once the companies receive FDA 510(k) clearance, which requires companies to notify the federal agency of its intent to market a product at least 90 days in advance.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast