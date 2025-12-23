The highest paid gastroenterologist in the 10 largest Northeastern cities

The highest-paid gastroenterologist in New York City, the most populated city in the Northeast, earns $980,900 per year, according to Medscape’s salary reporter tool.
Here are the salaries of the highest paid gastroenterologists in the 10 most populated cities in the Northeast, along with their amount of experience and their practice setting.
- New York City: $980,900 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Philadelphia: $941,500 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Boston: $963,100 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; employed practice setting
- Newark, N.J.: $980,900 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Pittsburgh: $935,900 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Jersey City, N.J.: $980,900 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Buffalo, N.Y.: $655,700 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Worcester, Mass.: $963,100 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; employed practice setting
- Yonkers, N.Y.: $980,900 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Rochester, N.Y.: $640,400 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting